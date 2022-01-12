Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Volkswagen AG
News
Summary
VOW3
DE0007664039
VOLKSWAGEN AG
(VOW3)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
01/12 03:43:57 am
188
EUR
-0.20%
03:28a
China's annual auto sales climb for first time since 2017
RE
03:24a
Volkswagen sees 8.1% sales drop in 2021 to just under 4.9 million vehicles
RE
03:00a
Volkswagen - expects at least first half of 2022 to remain volatile due to chip crisis, production to stabilise over the course of the year
RE
VOLKSWAGEN - GLOBAL ANNUAL DELIVERIES DOWN 8.1% TO JUST UNDER 4.9 MILLION
01/12/2022 | 03:00am EST
01/12/2022 | 03:00am EST
VOLKSWAGEN - GLOBAL ANNUAL DELIVERIES DOWN 8.1% TO JUST UNDER 4.9 MILLION
© Reuters 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
01/10
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE
: Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/05
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
2021
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE
: NorldLB reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
247 B
281 B
281 B
Net income 2021
13 828 M
15 725 M
15 725 M
Net cash 2021
30 128 M
34 261 M
34 261 M
P/E ratio 2021
6,82x
Yield 2021
3,96%
Capitalization
120 B
136 B
137 B
EV / Sales 2021
0,36x
EV / Sales 2022
0,31x
Nbr of Employees
645 318
Free-Float
56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
188,38 €
Average target price
242,56 €
Spread / Average Target
28,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess
Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz
Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt
Head-Technology
Kurt Michels
Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG
6.14%
136 409
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
10.28%
278 083
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
17.24%
97 308
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
4.83%
89 231
DAIMLER AG
7.32%
88 179
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
10.77%
72 389
