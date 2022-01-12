Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

VOLKSWAGEN - GLOBAL ANNUAL DELIVERIES DOWN 8.1% TO JUST UNDER 4.9 MILLION

01/12/2022 | 03:00am EST
VOLKSWAGEN - GLOBAL ANNUAL DELIVERIES DOWN 8.1% TO JUST UNDER 4.9 MILLION


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 281 B 281 B
Net income 2021 13 828 M 15 725 M 15 725 M
Net cash 2021 30 128 M 34 261 M 34 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,82x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 120 B 136 B 137 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 188,38 €
Average target price 242,56 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.14%136 409
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION10.28%278 083
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.24%97 308
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.83%89 231
DAIMLER AG7.32%88 179
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG10.77%72 389