Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Volkswagen AG
News
Summary
VOW3
DE0007664039
VOLKSWAGEN AG
(VOW3)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Xetra -
11:35:21 2023-02-27 am EST
129.34
EUR
+1.21%
12:03a
Volkswagen China chief visits Xinjiang plant, sees no sign of forced labour
RE
02/28
Volkswagen: china chief visited xinjiang plant on feb. 16-17…
RE
02/28
Volkswagen: noted "significantly more repressive approach" in re…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
VOLKSWAGEN: PLANT NO LONGER ASSEMBLES VEHICLES, WORKFORCE REDUCE…
02/28/2023 | 12:00am EST
02/28/2023 | 12:00am EST
VOLKSWAGEN: PLANT NO LONGER ASSEMBLES VEHICLES, WORKFORCE REDUCED 65%
© Reuters 2023
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
12:03a
Volkswagen China chief visits Xinjiang plant, sees no sign of forced labour
RE
02/28
Volkswagen: china chief visited xinjiang plant on feb. 16-17…
RE
02/28
Volkswagen: noted "significantly more repressive approach" in re…
RE
02/28
Volkswagen: china chief saw no indication of forced labour, plan…
RE
02/28
Volkswagen: plant no longer assembles vehicles, workforce reduce…
RE
02/28
Volkswagen: contractually bound to keep plant open until 2030, n…
RE
02/27
Germany asks EU for wiggle room on combustion engine phaseout
RE
02/27
Triton exploring possible IPO of German gearbox maker Renk
RE
02/27
Circles: Tesla has more than 10,000 employees at car factory near Berlin
DP
02/27
Skoda boss expects Volkswagen needs more time to decide on gigafactory -CTK
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
02/21
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
02/15
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/10
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
276 B
293 B
293 B
Net income 2022
16 388 M
17 362 M
17 362 M
Net cash 2022
37 598 M
39 833 M
39 833 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,98x
Yield 2022
6,60%
Capitalization
75 360 M
79 839 M
79 839 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,14x
EV / Sales 2023
0,12x
Nbr of Employees
645 868
Free-Float
56,8%
More Financials
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
129,34 €
Average target price
174,30 €
Spread / Average Target
34,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume
Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz
Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch
Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt
Head-Technology
Kurt Michels
Chief Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG
11.10%
78 444
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
2.51%
185 358
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
18.22%
81 203
BMW AG
17.73%
65 547
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
16.47%
54 642
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
2.15%
47 356
More Results
