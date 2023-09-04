VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
Today at 11:46 am
Share
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 193.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:05:02 2023-09-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|108.34 EUR
|+0.02%
|-4.09%
|-6.97%
|05:46pm
|VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|05:30pm
|IAA/Self-aware Chinese - short-time work at VW
|DP
|VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|IAA/Self-aware Chinese - short-time work at VW
|DP
|Audi sees small 2023 sales lift ahead of big 2024 EV push- sales chief
|RE
|VW cuts production in Wolfsburg due to parts shortage
|DP
|IAA: VW boss Blume does not see China competition as a threat
|DP
|Volkswagen Slashes Production Amid Slovenian Floods
|MT
|Volkswagen cuts hours at main Wolfsburg plant over parts shortage
|RE
|Volkswagen in 'advanced talks' with Mahindra on MEB platform
|RE
|Volkswagen Prepared for EU Fossil-fuel Car Ban, CEO Says
|MT
|German Stocks Edge Up as China Stimulus Cheer Overtakes Bleak Eurozone Investor Sentiment
|MT
|VOLKSWAGEN CEO AT MUNICH CAR SHOW: WE ARE PREPARED FOR EUROPE'S…
|RE
|Volkswagen is ready for Europe's 2035 fossil-fuel car ban - CEO
|RE
|Volkswagen in Advanced Talks to Supply EV Platform to India's Mahindra
|MT
|Volkswagen Rolls Out Half of EV Fast Chargers Under 2025 Plan
|MT
|China EVs cast long shadow over Munich car show
|RE
|Volkswagen has set up half of EV fast chargers planned until 2025
|RE
|Volkswagen to Invest in Bike-Leasing Service Owned by Pon
|DJ
|IAA/VW enters bicycle leasing business - Blume takes stock
|DP
|Volkswagen in 'advanced talks' with Mahindra on MEB platform
|RE
|Sustainability takes back seat in auto industry sourcing decisions - survey
|RE
|Munich car show shines spotlight on China competition in EV race
|RE
|IAA: Trade show kicks off with press day
|DP
|IAA: VW shows electric GTI - design to sharpen brand profile
|DP
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY - The most important news from the weekend
|DP
|VW Commercial Vehicles cuts production due to parts shortage
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.97%
|66 299 M $
|+13.31%
|64 470 M $
|+8.31%
|76 025 M $
|+59.43%
|53 041 M $
|+4.39%
|48 587 M $
|-0.30%
|46 148 M $
|+24.04%
|30 474 M $
|+56.87%
|27 050 M $
|-6.79%
|25 255 M $
|+26.19%
|21 440 M $