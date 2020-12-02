VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 218 B 264 B 264 B Net income 2020 4 297 M 5 197 M 5 197 M Net cash 2020 23 411 M 28 314 M 28 314 M P/E ratio 2020 17,4x Yield 2020 1,90% Capitalization 77 984 M 94 218 M 94 314 M EV / Sales 2020 0,25x EV / Sales 2021 0,21x Nbr of Employees 664 196 Free-Float 57,0% Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 170,57 € Last Close Price 147,36 € Spread / Highest target 67,6% Spread / Average Target 15,7% Spread / Lowest Target -6,35% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) VOLKSWAGEN AG -16.39% 94 002 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -9.02% 188 012 DAIMLER AG 16.55% 74 203 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 22.08% 63 951 BMW AG 2.24% 58 116 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -6.44% 47 987