VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/02 03:52:25 pm
146.54 EUR   -0.56%
03:11pVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:08pVOLKSWAGEN : Audi to Spend EUR15 Billion on Electrification in Next Five Years
DJ
10:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of acquisitions
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

12/02/2020 | 03:11pm EST
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 150.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 218 B 264 B 264 B
Net income 2020 4 297 M 5 197 M 5 197 M
Net cash 2020 23 411 M 28 314 M 28 314 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 77 984 M 94 218 M 94 314 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 57,0%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 170,57 €
Last Close Price 147,36 €
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.39%94 002
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.02%188 012
DAIMLER AG16.55%74 203
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.08%63 951
BMW AG2.24%58 116
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.44%47 987
