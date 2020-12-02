VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Volkswagen AG
VOW3
DE0007664039
VOLKSWAGEN AG
(VOW3)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
12/02 03:52:25 pm
146.54
EUR
-0.56%
03:11p
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:08p
VOLKSWAGEN
: Audi to Spend EUR15 Billion on Electrification in Next Five Years
DJ
10:17a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: A flurry of acquisitions
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
12/02/2020 | 03:11pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 150.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:11p
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:08p
VOLKSWAGEN
: Audi to Spend EUR15 Billion on Electrification in Next Five Years
DJ
10:17a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: A flurry of acquisitions
08:20a
VOLKSWAGEN
: Bentley hires jets to fly car parts to Britain during Brexit
RE
08:01a
Germany makes near $10 million contribution to Siemens hydrogen plant in Chil..
RE
06:23a
VOLKSWAGEN
: Audi presents e-tron FE07 for Formula E World Championship
AQ
06:22a
VOLKSWAGEN
: VW's Hitzinger says complexity of new cars to drive consolidation
RE
06:17a
Nissan sets up new business unit for African region
RE
12/01
U.S. AUTO SALES LOSE MOMENTUM IN NOV
: Wards Intelligence
RE
12/01
Automakers pledge to work with Biden to reduce emissions
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
218 B
264 B
264 B
Net income 2020
4 297 M
5 197 M
5 197 M
Net cash 2020
23 411 M
28 314 M
28 314 M
P/E ratio 2020
17,4x
Yield 2020
1,90%
Capitalization
77 984 M
94 218 M
94 314 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,25x
EV / Sales 2021
0,21x
Nbr of Employees
664 196
Free-Float
57,0%
More Financials
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
170,57 €
Last Close Price
147,36 €
Spread / Highest target
67,6%
Spread / Average Target
15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,35%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Herbert Diess
Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter
Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch
Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-16.39%
94 002
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-9.02%
188 012
DAIMLER AG
16.55%
74 203
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
22.08%
63 951
BMW AG
2.24%
58 116
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
-6.44%
47 987
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master