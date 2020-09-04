Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : RBC remains its Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 09:08am EDT

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 175.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
09:08aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
03:10a&LDQUO;FREEDOM ON THE OUTSIDE, FREE : the interior of the new ID.4
PU
02:48aHonda and GM Move To Expand Alliance -- WSJ
DJ
09/03VW-backed battery maker QuantumScape to go public at $3.3 billion valuation
RE
09/03LUCA DE MEO : Renault revamps brand set-up under new CEO De Meo
RE
09/03Battery Maker QuantumScape Going Public Through SPAC Kensington Capital
DJ
09/03GM, Honda to jointly develop vehicles in North America, expanding consolidati..
RE
09/03VOLKSWAGEN : Dawn Of A New Era For Road Safety And Air Quality?
AQ
09/03NOW AVAILABLE TO ORDER : the new Golf GTI
PU
09/02VOLKSWAGEN : 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant 'RS Tribute edition' - on sale now - celebrate..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 254 B 254 B
Net income 2020 3 915 M 4 636 M 4 636 M
Net cash 2020 18 862 M 22 335 M 22 335 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 73 760 M 87 218 M 87 341 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 160,67 €
Last Close Price 142,76 €
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.00%87 218
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.37%184 183
DAIMLER AG-12.21%54 826
BMW AG-16.87%46 449
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.00%43 879
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.45%42 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group