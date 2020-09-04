VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : RBC remains its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 215 B 254 B 254 B Net income 2020 3 915 M 4 636 M 4 636 M Net cash 2020 18 862 M 22 335 M 22 335 M P/E ratio 2020 19,2x Yield 2020 1,68% Capitalization 73 760 M 87 218 M 87 341 M EV / Sales 2020 0,26x EV / Sales 2021 0,21x Nbr of Employees 664 717 Free-Float 57,0% Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 160,67 € Last Close Price 142,76 € Spread / Highest target 69,5% Spread / Average Target 12,5% Spread / Lowest Target -44,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) VOLKSWAGEN AG -19.00% 87 218 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -9.37% 184 183 DAIMLER AG -12.21% 54 826 BMW AG -16.87% 46 449 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -13.00% 43 879 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -19.45% 42 189