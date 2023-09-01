VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS lowers its rating to Sell
Today at 03:22 am
UBS lowers its rating from Neutral to Sell. The target price is decreased from EUR 135 to EUR 100.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:38:51 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|109.05 EUR
|-3.53%
|-2.34%
|-5.96%
