  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
VW Americas CEO sees chip shortage lasting into 2022, but industry protecting margins

12/08/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen of America, speaks during a Volkswagen press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles

DETROIT (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's Americas chief sees the global chip shortage lasting into the third quarter of next year, but believes the auto industry will maintain the discipline that has led to strong vehicle pricing and corporate profits even when the flow of semiconductors returns to normal.

The COVID-19 shutdown last year and the subsequent chip shortage reduced vehicle inventories, but also resulted in strong profits for most companies. VW Group of America Chief Executive Scott Keogh is optimistic the industry can maintain those profits without returning to past bad practices.

    "When the market springs back, it's not going to hold obviously exactly the way it is," he said in an interview. "It will grow more competitive, but directionally the trend that started with the housing crisis, that carried through COVID and the chip shortage, will hold true."

"There's probably no better industry at destroying margin value than the automotive industry," Keogh added. "They get into these price wars and everything goes to seed. I lean more optimistic."

    He thinks executives don't want to return to the days of high new-car inventories, massive retail discounting and flooding the rental market.

    "Granted, one rogue actor can certainly throw a wrench into the machine," Keogh said. "Companies are looking at their factories and looking at their balance sheets and saying, 'We figured out a way to make it work'."

VW brand new-vehicle sales in the United States were up more than 21% through November as the industry rebounded from the shutdown last year, but growth will be lower in 2022 at the more normalized rate as the chip shortage lasts at least through the third quarter, Keogh said.

He said the U.S. auto industry rebound will be more gradual, which will encourage carmakers to maintain their discipline on production and pricing. That being said, he does see the increase in new-vehicle prices moderating as chip production stabilizes and carmakers ease their focus on their highest-margin sellers. "Pricing is not infinite," Keogh said.

Another factor that will force carmakers to maintain pricing discipline is the rollout of electric vehicles, where companies must drive down prices to attract buyers while at the same time maintaining a profit margin, he said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Ben Klayman


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 281 B 281 B
Net income 2021 13 930 M 15 805 M 15 805 M
Net cash 2021 30 239 M 34 310 M 34 310 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,70x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 113 B 129 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 185,00 €
Average target price 245,15 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.38%127 468
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.27%256 425
DAIMLER AG50.22%104 398
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.40%89 333
FORD MOTOR COMPANY127.08%79 765
BMW AG25.76%66 326