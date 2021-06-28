Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
VW Brand to Stop Selling Combustion-Engine Cars in Europe by 2035 -Muenchner Merkur

06/28/2021 | 04:41am EDT
--Volkswagen's namesake passenger-car brand is planning to stop selling vehicles with internal combustion engines in Europe by 2035, German newspaper Muenchner Merkur reports.

--Klaus Zellmer, management board member for sales at VW, told Muenchner Merkur in an interview that the brand will exit the combustion-engine-vehicle business in Europe between 2033 and 2035, with the U.S. and China following somewhat later.

--VW will increase the share of battery-electric vehicles in overall sales in Europe to 70% by 2030, and its entire fleet would be CO2-neutral by 2050 at the latest, Zellmer told the newspaper.

Full story (German): https://bit.ly/3jkP4gL

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 0440ET

Financials
Sales 2021 250 B 299 B 299 B
Net income 2021 13 784 M 16 462 M 16 462 M
Net cash 2021 31 342 M 37 432 M 37 432 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,86x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 128 B 153 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 215,95 €
Average target price 277,19 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG41.68%152 568
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.78%246 448
DAIMLER AG34.57%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.81%87 475
BMW AG27.92%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY72.81%60 633