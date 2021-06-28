VW Brand to Stop Selling Combustion-Engine Cars in Europe by 2035 -Muenchner Merkur

--Volkswagen's namesake passenger-car brand is planning to stop selling vehicles with internal combustion engines in Europe by 2035, German newspaper Muenchner Merkur reports.

--Klaus Zellmer, management board member for sales at VW, told Muenchner Merkur in an interview that the brand will exit the combustion-engine-vehicle business in Europe between 2033 and 2035, with the U.S. and China following somewhat later.

--VW will increase the share of battery-electric vehicles in overall sales in Europe to 70% by 2030, and its entire fleet would be CO2-neutral by 2050 at the latest, Zellmer told the newspaper.

