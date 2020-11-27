VW CEO pushes for contract extension in vote of confidence move -sources

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief
Executive Herbert Diess has asked the families who control a
majority voting stake in the world's largest carmaker to back a
contract extension for him in a bid to break a deadlock, two
people familiar with the matter said.
The appeal for support from the Piech and Porsche families
comes after Diess was forced to relinquish responsibility for
the VW brand in June to remain as group CEO.
"He is bringing the issue to a head," one of the sources
told Reuters on Friday.
Another person familiar with the matter said Diess may
review his position as CEO if his continued efforts to reform
the multi-brand car and truck maker are stifled.
Volkswagen Group, which also owns the Bentley, Bugatti,
Porsche, Seat, Skoda and Audi brands, declined to comment, as
did the families, the works council and the German state of
Lower Saxony, another stakeholder.
Diess was appointed head of the VW brand in 2015 and group
chief executive in April 2018. His contract is due to expire in
2023.
German companies tend to deliberate over contract extensions
only a year before they expire, but the appeal comes after Diess
struggled to win backing for key reforms.
These included installing two allies Arno Antlitz as chief
financial officer and Thomas Schmall as chief procurement
officer on the management board, three sources told Reuters.
Diess has met opposition to these appointments from
Volkswagen's powerful labour bosses who control half of the 20
seats on the company's supervisory board, or board of directors.
If labour leaders team up with Lower Saxony, which controls
a 20% stake, they can veto significant decisions.
Rather than approving each individual appointment, the
labour leaders insist on approving a "package solution" which is
"harmonious", two people familiar with the deliberations said.
Volkswagen's labour chief Bernd Osterloh is also said to
oppose a contract extension, one of the three sources said.
In a post on Linkedin this week, Osterloh said there was no
fight about management appointments because no committee on the
supervisory board had been formally consulted about the issue.
The issue would be decided "when the time is right" he said.
Diess, for his part, voiced his frustration in a column in
the German daily Handelsblatt published on Friday.
"When I took office in Wolfsburg, I had firmly resolved to
change the VW system. This meant breaking up old, encrusted
structures and making the company more agile and modern," he
said.
"Together with many companions with the same level of
motivation, I succeeded in doing this in many places, but not in
some, especially not yet at our corporate headquarters in
Wolfsburg."
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor
Editing by Riham Alkousaa, Alexander Smith and Susan Fenton)