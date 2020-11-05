Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

VW CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 03:27pm EST

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will tweak its strategy to maintain investment momentum for developing electric and autonomous cars as it tries to make up for lost revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company's chief executive said.

The multi-brand car and truck maker, which owns the Bentley, Bugatti, Porsche, Skoda, Lamborghini and Audi brands, is preparing a strategy meeting next week to discuss long-term trends and implications for manufacturing, investment and sales.

"There are several million cars missing in our planning," Herbert Diess said at a Bloomberg event webcast on Thursday, adding that sales in some markets are not seen recovering to pre-crisis levels until 2023.

To compensate, Volkswagen will have to slim down its model range, a step which will have implications for some of the carmaker's manufacturing plants, Diess said.

Volkswagen is doubling electric vehicle sales this year and will double them again next year, he said, adding that electrification will encompass even niche brands.

"Bentley is becoming within the next four to five years an electric brand," Diess said.

Volkswagen is also seeking to catch up with Alphabet's autonomous driving unit Waymo in the race to develop a self-driving vehicle.

The auto industry will see self-driving cars emerge in the next five to 10 years, Diess said, adding that he currently sees VW in second place behind Waymo in terms of technological capability for putting an autonomous car on the road. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Tom Brown)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.86% 1762.66 Delayed Quote.30.35%
AUDI AG 0.62% 1630 Delayed Quote.102.50%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 2.79% 50.84 Delayed Quote.-25.78%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.91% 135.92 Delayed Quote.-25.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:29pVW CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
RE
03:27pVW CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
RE
12:40pVOLKSWAGEN : Bentley's luxury car range to be fully electric by 2030
RE
12:24pTHE MOMENT OF TRUTH : Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi tests production-based RS..
AQ
12:00pVolkswagen ag unit bentley says its luxury car line-up will be fully electric..
RE
05:57aVOLKSWAGEN : VW CEO says Biden victory would better suit carmaker's strategy
RE
11/04THE NEW GOLF R GETS OFF TO A FLYING : world premiere of the most powerful serie..
PU
11/04Stocks volatile as traders sweat U.S. vote result
RE
11/04VOLKSWAGEN : Greek island goes electric with Volkswagen transport deal
RE
11/04VOLKSWAGEN : German October new car registrations down 4% y/y - source
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 219 B 258 B 258 B
Net income 2020 4 267 M 5 040 M 5 040 M
Net cash 2020 23 240 M 27 455 M 27 455 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 70 993 M 83 985 M 83 870 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 167,43 €
Last Close Price 132,08 €
Spread / Highest target 87,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.06%80 613
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.57%186 629
DAIMLER AG-2.73%60 156
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.72%50 432
BMW AG-14.52%47 214
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.65%42 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group