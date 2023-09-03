HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Due to a shortage of engine parts from Slovenia, VW must now also curtail production at VW Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. "As things stand today, we have to be prepared for the fact that we will not be able to produce any more combustion engine vehicles here in Hanover for a few weeks from mid-September," a spokesman said in Hanover on Sunday. Production of the classic T6.1 van, which has accounted for the bulk of production to date, will then be completely suspended, he said, while the T7 Multivan will only be built as a plug-in hybrid. The ID electric bus will not be affected. Buzz.

The reason is the flood in Slovenia, which affected a supplier of engine parts. According to the group, gear wheels for the powertrain for internal combustion engines are therefore now missing. In Portugal, VW had therefore already announced on Thursday to completely stop the assembly there in Palmela near Lisbon for two months from September 11. The small SUV T-Roc is built there. The group had already announced that there would be stoppages at other locations./fjo/DP/he