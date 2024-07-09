BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group lowered its forecast for operating returns on Tuesday to 6.5-7% from 7-7.5% as it announced that the Audi brand was considering closing its Brussels site, because of low demand for the electric higher-end cars.

Volkswagen Group, Audi's parent company, said that expenses tied to the decision along with other unexpected expenses in the second quarter would have a significant impact on the operating result of the group and its passenger cars division. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by David Evans)