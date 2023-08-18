WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group continues to suffer from the cooling demand for new cars. With 773,000 vehicles of all group brands, 6.6 percent more cars were still delivered in July than in the weak month of the previous year, as the group announced on Friday. In the first half of the year, the increase was 12.8 percent due to the high backlog of orders from the previous year.

The Group achieved significant growth in Western Europe, where 274,500 vehicles were delivered, 21.4 percent more than a year ago. In the important Chinese market, however, sales continued to decline. At 260,400 vehicles, 10.2 percent fewer cars were sold there than in July 2022.

Of the individual brands, Audi (up 14.7 percent), Skoda (up 17.4 percent) and Seat/Cupra (up 45.7 percent) in particular posted gains. By contrast, the core brand Volkswagen Passenger Cars itself recorded a decline of 0.9 percent. The sports car subsidiary Porsche was surprisingly weak. After a significant increase in the first half of the year, deliveries in July now fell by 7.2 percent. At the truck holding company Traton, there was an increase of 10.8 percent to 26,700 vehicles.

CEO Oliver Blume had already cut the VW Group's sales target for the full year at the end of July due to the sluggish new business. Instead of the previously targeted 9.5 million vehicles, he now only expects 9.0 to 9.5 million deliveries across the Group by the end of the year. In 2022, it had been only 8.3 million due to the faltering parts supply./fjo/men