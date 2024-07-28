WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The festival for fans of the sporty VW Golf GTI attracted thousands to Wolfsburg at the weekend. The scene did not meet at Worthersee in Austria, as it has done for many years, but directly at the VW main plant to marvel at the tuned Golf, Polo and Scirocco. At the end of the event on Sunday, around 200 vehicles took part in a motorcade across the VW factory site.

According to the organizers, around 15,000 visitors attended the three-day premiere of the event in Lower Saxony. VW had previously expected up to 35,000 visitors. "We are satisfied with how it was received the first time," said a spokeswoman.

At times, up to 200,000 visitors had come to Worthersee, where the GTI meeting had been held every year since 1982 - also to celebrate exuberantly. In the end, this became too much for the municipality of Worth am See: in 2023, it announced the end of the meeting after more than 40 years. The event had pushed the location to the limits of its capacity and no longer fitted in with the pursuit of sustainability. VW moved the event to Wolfsburg and renamed it the GTI Fanfest.

Children's program between tuned cars

According to the organizers, around 1500 arrived in their own GTIs and presented their cars, some of which had been heavily tuned and individually converted. 700 parking spaces were reserved for them in the parking lot directly in front of the Volkswagen Arena alone. There were also 65 vehicles from the VW collection, including many rally cars, studies and one-offs. In addition to GTI enthusiasts with tuned vehicles, VW also wanted to appeal to families with children with table soccer and bungee trampoline jumping.

Due to criticism of a lack of sustainability, VW also presented the sporty GTX models of its e-cars alongside classic GTI combustion engines and the "ID. GTI Concept" for a first electric GTI, which according to earlier information could go into series production in 2027.

Wolfsburg hopes for a permanent contract

VW has already invited GTI meetings to Wolfsburg three times in recent years, but on a much smaller scale and usually in addition to Worthersee, not as a replacement. Now the city of Wolfsburg is hoping to bring the meeting to Lower Saxony on a permanent basis. "This is a huge opportunity for the city," said Lord Mayor Dennis Weilmann (CDU).

The meeting was overshadowed by an incident on Saturday evening: a brawl broke out between a visitor and a security guard, during which the two injured each other, according to the police./fjo/DP/men