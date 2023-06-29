WOLFSBURG/RESTON (dpa-AFX) - The VW Group wants to make it possible for its electric car customers in North America to use the charging network of competitor Tesla. In doing so, VW is following the lead of U.S. auto giants General Motors and Ford, which have also already decided to use the technology with their e-cars. "We welcome access to additional charging infrastructure for our North American customers," Michael Steiner, VW's manager in charge of development, said in a statement Thursday. He added that the group is constantly working to improve charging through open standards and seamless compatibility. According to the statement, the Wolfsburg-based company is talking with Tesla about ways to improve the performance and utility of Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its customers.

Volkswagen's U.S. charging network subsidiary Electrify America says it plans to make the NACS connector usable for VW customers starting in 2025. However, the rival standard CCS will continue to be supported. The Wolfsburg-based charging subsidiary was also created as part of VW's penance in the wake of the diesel scandal; VW had to pledge heavy investment in its own charging network at the time. Electrify America says it offers access to around 4000 plugs at more than 850 charging stations. Tesla is by far the larger provider, with around 14,000 charging plugs in the U.S. last year, according to market research BloombergNEF./men/he