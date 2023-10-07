SALZGITTER/NYSA (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost battery components for VW electric cars are to be produced in Poland. The new joint venture Ionway, founded by Volkswagen and Belgian group Umicore, will build its first production facility in the city of Nysa (Neisse) in the south of the country, VW's battery subsidiary PowerCo announced Saturday. The goal is cheaper production that "makes electric cars affordable for everyone," Ionway CEO Thomas Jansseune said, according to the statement.

Umicore already operates a production facility in Nysa. The plant for VW is now being built right next to it. Production is scheduled to start in 2025. By 2030, 900 jobs are to be created. A total of 1.7 billion euros will be invested. Poland is calling for the settlement with 350 million euros as part of an EU program to tackle the crisis and shape change.

The plant will produce the cathode material that VW uses to equip its e-car batteries. In addition, Ionway also wants to supply the associated precursor materials. A further plant is to be built for this purpose, for which a location is still being sought. At one point, the joint venture between VW and Umicore wants to supply materials for 2.2 million e-cars a year. This should cover a large part of the demand for the battery factories planned by VW in Europe./fjo/DP/zb