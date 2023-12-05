WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The auditors commissioned by VW say they have found no evidence of forced labor at the controversial plant in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. "We could not find any indications or evidence of forced labor among the employees," said Markus Loning of the consulting firm Loning Human Rights & Responsible Business on Tuesday in Wolfsburg when presenting a management summary of his report. Loning's company was commissioned by VW in the summer to investigate the working conditions at the site for human rights violations./fjo/DP/jha
VW auditors: No evidence of forced labor in Xinjiang
December 05, 2023 at 12:43 pm EST
