WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of people took to the streets in Wolfsburg on Sunday against the AfD and for democracy. At the rally in front of the town hall, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume and Works Council Chairwoman Daniela Cavallo also campaigned for democracy and diversity and took a stand against racism and intolerance.

"Democracy and freedom cannot be taken for granted," said Blume, one of the main speakers at the demonstration co-initiated by Volkswagen, "It is up to us to defend these values." As a globally active company, it is particularly important for Volkswagen to take a stand here. "The Volkswagen Group is taking a stand. And that goes far beyond our factory gates."

VW Works Council Chairwoman Cavallo, herself the daughter of an immigrant from Italy and born in Wolfsburg, accused the AfD of having a racist, misogynistic and backward view of society. "That makes me sick! That's not only a terrible image of society, but also a terrible image of women and people!" Those who advocate such positions are "intellectual arsonists", she added, "They want to divide and sow hatred. That's a society I wouldn't want to live in!"

Two professional footballers from VfL Wolfsburg also spoke at the rally. "It's important that we stand up for democracy and don't move any further to the right," said Bundesliga footballer Yannick Gerhardt. National player Marina Hegering said it was important to her "to show that democracy is important to us and that we stand up for it together".

According to estimates by the police and organizers, around 6,000 to 7,000 people attended the "For Democracy and Cohesion" rally in Wolfsburg city centre. The rally was called by an alliance "Shoulder to Shoulder of Wolfsburg Democrats", which includes trade unions, churches, the CDU, SPD, FDP and Green parties as well as VfL Wolfsburg and Volkswagen and its works council. Wolfsburg's Lord Mayor Dennis Weilmann (CDU) described right-wing populism as a "serious threat to our entire society". It was therefore important "that we stand together as democrats"./fjo/DP/he