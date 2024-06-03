WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Minister President Stephan Weil has paid tribute to the VW Golf as an important economic factor for the entire federal state on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. "The Golf is more than just a car, it is a cult," said the SPD politician on Monday at a ceremony at the main plant in Wolfsburg in front of around 120 invited guests. "Since 1974, the Golf has made a significant contribution to the stability and growth of Volkswagen and the Lower Saxony economy." The state is the second-largest shareholder in the car manufacturer with a 20 percent stake, while Weil himself is a member of the Supervisory Board and its Executive Committee.

The very first Golf I rolled off the production line in Wolfsburg on March 29, 1974. For VW, it marked the farewell to the Beetle that had been built until then. The compact car, which gave its name to an entire vehicle class, is now in its eighth generation. More than 37 million have been sold worldwide since its launch. More than half of these - a good 20 million - have come from the main plant, where the Golf is still built today. VW is now celebrating the anniversary right at the end of the assembly line, where the finished car rolls off the production line after quality control on the test bench.

"50 years ago, after the Beetle era, the Golf stood for new beginnings and a fresh start; today it is a symbol of continuity, reliability and innovation," said Works Council Chairwoman Daniela Cavallo. "The Golf is the core of the VW brand," explained Brand CEO Thomas Schäfer. "It is the Germans' favorite car and has shaped an entire generation."

Schäfer also wants to build on this in the electric age. To mark the anniversary, the current combustion-powered Golf 8 underwent an extensive facelift, and the next generation will be purely electric. "It will remain 100 percent a genuine Golf in terms of design, innovation, utility and quality," said Schäfer. However, it will take until the end of the decade before that happens.

In Germany, the Golf has been the best-selling car for years and was able to defend its top position in 2023. In Europe, however, it has since been overtaken by Tesla's Model Y. And the Golf is no longer number one within the Group either: the compact SUV Tiguan, which was launched in 2007 and is also built in Wolfsburg, has long since overtaken it in terms of annual global sales. Unlike the Golf, which is popular in Europe, the Tiguan also finds buyers in Asia and North America./fjo/DP/men