  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Summary 
Summary

VW chief warns economic damage from war risks being worse than pandemic - FT

03/10/2022 | 01:38am EST
Volkswagen unveils all-electric ID. Buzz, in Paris

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's chief executive officer has warned that a prolonged war in Ukraine risks being "very much worse" for the European regions economy than the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The interruption to global supply chains "could lead to huge price increases, scarcity of energy and inflation", CEO Herbert Diess told the newspaper.

The German automaker's head also said Europe faces huge threat of higher inflation from prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Carmakers, including Volkswagen, BMW and Porsche, are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by the Russian invasion, forcing them to curtail production.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen halted its business in Russia, stopped vehicle exports to the country and suspended production at its Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod sites.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 7.25% 76.2 Delayed Quote.-13.89%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 12.06% 75.64 Delayed Quote.-9.35%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.75% 128.5 Delayed Quote.73.46%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 10.66% 150.32 Delayed Quote.-15.30%
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 274 B 274 B
Net income 2021 13 959 M 15 466 M 15 466 M
Net cash 2021 29 322 M 32 486 M 32 486 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,36x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 93 851 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 150,32 €
Average target price 240,20 €
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.30%103 978
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.99%215 829
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-9.22%66 406
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-21.18%64 188
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-27.89%58 411
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-13.89%50 356