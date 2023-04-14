Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:25:04 2023-04-14 pm EDT
127.72 EUR   +1.30%
02:58pVW commercial vehicle holding company Traton considers forecast change after strong start to the year
DP
07:46aVolkswagen : is committed to more sustainable leather sourcing...
PU
06:46aVolkswagen : is committed to more sustainable leather sourcing
PU
VW commercial vehicle holding company Traton considers forecast change after strong start to the year

04/14/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - VW commercial vehicle holding company Traton is considering a change to its annual forecast after a strong start to the year. Any changes would be announced on May 2, the company announced in Munich on Friday evening. It said the first quarter had seen "a very strong performance, well above market expectations." Supported by continued strong demand for commercial vehicles and improved production volumes, the company said sales in the first three months of the current year were 11.2 billion euros.

Adjusted operating profit is expected to be 935 million euros, the statement added. Traton expects the adjusted operating return on sales to be 8.4 percent. Key factors in this development, it said, were strong improvements at Scania and MAN respectively. The expected net cash flow of 735 million euros includes 400 million euros from the sale of Scania Financial Services Russia.

Investors were pleased. In after-hours trading, Traton shares on the Tradegate trading platform were two percent higher than at the close of the main Xetra trading session./he/ajx


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TRATON SE 1.36% 19.4 Delayed Quote.35.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.67% 82.2476 Delayed Quote.13.92%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.28% 127.7 Delayed Quote.8.30%
