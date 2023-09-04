WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen is now having to cut production at its main plant in Wolfsburg because of a shortage of engine parts from Slovenia. "Starting on September 11, isolated shifts in production will be cancelled," a spokesman for the carmaker said in Wolfsburg on Monday. Employees were informed of this in the morning, he said. However, he added, this would only involve individual shifts in individual assembly lines. Short-time work will be applied for the affected employees.

The reason is the flooding in Slovenia, which has affected a supplier of engine parts. According to the Group, there is now a shortage of gear wheels for the powertrain of internal combustion engines.

The VW main plant is therefore far less affected than other locations. In Portugal, VW had announced last week that it would completely stop assembly in Palmela near Lisbon for two months from September 11. VW Commercial Vehicles in Hanover announced over the weekend that it would interrupt production of its combustion models for several weeks from mid-September. Only the electric bus ID. Buzz and the plug-in hybrid version of the T7 Multivan will continue to be built.

The works council hopes that the shortage can be remedied quickly. "The situation is of course annoying because the order situation recently looked so good, especially for the combustion engine models at the main plant, that we were even heading for extra shifts," said a works council spokesman. "Unfortunately, the new bottleneck is now preventing us from working through it." However, the company is confident "that the bottleneck is of a more short-term nature."/fjo/DP/ngu