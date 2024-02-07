BRAUNSCHWEIG (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday (10:00 a.m.), another former CEO of the car manufacturer is to testify in court in the investor trial on the VW diesel affair. After Herbert Diess, the questioning of Matthias Müller is planned in the Braunschweig town hall. The 70-year-old was the successor to Martin Winterkorn, who resigned as head of the car manufacturer in 2015 a few days after the manipulation scandal came to light.

The Braunschweig Higher Regional Court is hearing the case in accordance with the Capital Markets Model Case Act (KapMug) regarding possible compensation for investors. They had suffered losses in the billions as a result of "Dieselgate".

After several years of proceedings, the court wants to hear more than 80 witnesses. After Diess and Müller, Winterkorn is also on the list of witnesses. His testimony is currently scheduled to begin on February 14./bch/DP/jha