BRAUNSCHWEIG (dpa-AFX) - The questioning of former CEO Martin Winterkorn is to continue on Tuesday (10:00 a.m.) in the billion-euro investor trial on the VW diesel affair. The 76-year-old has been summoned as a witness in the civil proceedings before the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court. The questioning of the former Group boss on the emissions manipulations at the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer is thus entering its third day.

Since 2018, the trial under the Capital Markets Model Case Act (KapMug) has been negotiating possible compensation for investors who suffered share price losses after the scandal came to light. Currently around 4.4 billion euros are at stake. After Herbert Diess and Matthias Müller, Winterkorn is the third former VW CEO to be heard on the matter. If Tuesday's date is not sufficient, Wednesday (February 28) will be blocked for further questions to the former "Mr. Volkswagen"./bch/DP/jha