VW: ex-Ferrari director recruited for Audi F1 project

July 23, 2024 at 10:27 am EDT

Volkswagen subsidiary Audi is preparing its entry into Formula 1 by taking full control of Sauber Holding AG and reorganizing its management structure.



To this end, the company with the four rings today announced the recruitment, as of August 1, of Mattia Binotto, former head of the Ferrari F1 team, to head up the Audi F1 project.



With over 25 years' experience in motorsport's premier class, Mattia Binotto will take on the role of Director of Operations and Technical Director of Sauber Motorsport AG, responsible for the team's operational management and sporting success.



This reorganization is designed to ensure the autonomy and efficiency of the Audi F1 project.



