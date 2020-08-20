Log in
VW launches ID.4 electric SUV, with U.S. production due in 2022

08/20/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Aug 20 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG has begun regular production of the ID.4 compact SUV, the second model in a planned family of electric vehicles that will be built and sold around the world, the company said Thursday.

The ID family is the linchpin of the VW brand's ambitious plan to build 1.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2025. The broader VW Group has said it will spend nearly $40 billion by 2024 to ramp up electric vehicle production in Europe, China and the United States.

U.S. production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, near VW's existing factory, is slated for 2022.

Rival General Motors Co has said it expects to build 1 million EVs a year by 2025, mainly in China and the United States.

The ID.4 and its companion, the ID.3 hatchback, are built on a dedicated EV platform that Volkswagen calls MEB. The same platform will be shared with Ford Motor Co as part of a broader collaboration with the U.S. automaker.

Ford has said it plans to build at least one new EV in Europe on the MEB platform and is considering a second variant.

Initial production of the ID.4 has begun at VW's plant in Zwickau, Germany, which was converted to build electric vehicles exclusively at a cost of $1.4 billion.

Preproduction of the ID.4 already also started near Shanghai. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 6.8682 Delayed Quote.-26.13%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.06% 28.895 Delayed Quote.-20.16%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.02% 136.62 Delayed Quote.-20.88%
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 254 B 254 B
Net income 2020 4 012 M 4 755 M 4 755 M
Net cash 2020 18 799 M 22 283 M 22 283 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 72 010 M 85 300 M 85 358 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 160,46 €
Last Close Price 139,44 €
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.88%87 410
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.17%190 264
DAIMLER AG-13.06%54 638
BMW AG-20.36%44 956
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.33%44 378
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-20.16%41 817
