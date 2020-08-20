VW launches ID.4 electric SUV, with U.S. production due in 2022

Aug 20 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG
has begun regular production of the ID.4 compact
SUV, the second model in a planned family of electric vehicles
that will be built and sold around the world, the company said
Thursday.
The ID family is the linchpin of the VW brand's ambitious
plan to build 1.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2025. The
broader VW Group has said it will spend nearly $40 billion by
2024 to ramp up electric vehicle production in Europe, China and
the United States.
U.S. production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, near VW's
existing factory, is slated for 2022.
Rival General Motors Co has said it expects to build
1 million EVs a year by 2025, mainly in China and the United
States.
The ID.4 and its companion, the ID.3 hatchback, are built on
a dedicated EV platform that Volkswagen calls MEB. The same
platform will be shared with Ford Motor Co as part of a
broader collaboration with the U.S. automaker.
Ford has said it plans to build at least one new EV in
Europe on the MEB platform and is considering a second variant.
Initial production of the ID.4 has begun at VW's plant in
Zwickau, Germany, which was converted to build electric vehicles
exclusively at a cost of $1.4 billion.
Preproduction of the ID.4 already also started near
Shanghai.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit
Editing by Nick Zieminski)