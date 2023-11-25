WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The car manufacturer Volkswagen is adapting its vacation regulations for members of management to those of employees covered by collective wage agreements. Previously, the rule was that managers did not have to take their annual vacation in the same year as other VW employees. They could also save it up indefinitely until a later date. This will end in 2024, as "Der Spiegel" first reported on Saturday. "With the new regulation for management, there is an alignment with the vacation regulation in the collective bargaining sector," a VW spokeswoman said in response to a dpa inquiry. It is also about standardizing processes in the personnel area.

Vacation is intended for recreation and to protect the health of all employees. Members of management have a responsibility as role models. By adapting the vacation regulations, this role model function is being fulfilled, it was said.

Specifically, according to the new regulations, annual leave must now also be taken within the calendar year in management circles, including senior executives. "In the event of a carryover to the following year, the remaining vacation entitlement can be taken without application until March 31 of the following year at the latest," the spokesperson said. This regulation also applies to tariff employees.

Der Spiegel" had reported that individual VW executives had accumulated vacation entitlements of several months on the basis of the previous regulation. For VW, this unlimited transferability of remaining vacation days is a nuisance. This is because if remaining vacation is carried over to the next year, employers have to make provisions for it.

Europe's largest car manufacturer is currently working on a cost-cutting program worth billions. Group CEO Oliver Blume set new return targets for all of the Group's brands in the summer, which are to be achieved through savings and additional earnings opportunities. Staff cuts are also on the cards at VW./len/DP/men