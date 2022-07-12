Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:31 2022-07-12 am EDT
129.95 EUR   -0.25%
VW of America teams with Redwood on EV battery recycling

07/12/2022 | 10:08am EDT
Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen of America, speaks during a Volkswagen press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Volkswagen Group of America is teaming with Nevada startup Redwood Materials to recycle batteries from VW and Audi electric vehicles in the United States, the companies said on Tuesday.

VW is the latest carmaker to partner with Redwood, which has forged similar alliances with Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co and Geely Automobile's Volvo Cars.

In a statement, VW Group of America Chief Executive Scott Keogh said the recycling partnership with Redwood will "help us accelerate EV adoption in America."

VW has said it is aiming for 55% of its U.S. sales to be fully electric by 2030.

Redwood also has recycling deals with battery makers Panasonic Corp in Nevada and Envision AESC in Tennessee, as well as Amazon. Ford and Amazon are investors in Redwood.

Started by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, Redwood has said its mission is "to create a domestic closed-loop battery supply chain" that eventually could reduce reliance on mining raw materials.

Redwood said it will work with more than 1,000 VW and Audi dealers in the United States to recover and recycle battery packs at Redwood's Nevada facilities, including re-manufacturing battery electrode components from such materials as cobalt, nickel, lithium and copper.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 2.00% 166.62 Delayed Quote.-22.07%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.06% 11.435 Delayed Quote.-44.05%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -2.37% 1113 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
TESLA, INC. -1.66% 690.01 Delayed Quote.-33.47%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -2.92% 7970 Delayed Quote.-10.66%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.65% 2116.5 Delayed Quote.2.21%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.17% 129.9 Delayed Quote.-26.59%
Financials
Sales 2022 272 B 274 B 274 B
Net income 2022 16 746 M 16 884 M 16 884 M
Net cash 2022 31 809 M 32 072 M 32 072 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,99x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 81 058 M 81 728 M 81 728 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 668 294
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 130,28 €
Average target price 210,99 €
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%81 728
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.21%215 014
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.73%57 796
BMW AG-16.61%48 927
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.05%45 383
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-47.35%45 016