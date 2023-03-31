VW pledges commitment to electric mobility in China, urges extension of tax breaks

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - A senior Volkswagen AG
China executive reiterated on Saturday the German
automaker's commitment to quickening the pace of electrification
in the world's second largest economy despite issues such as
intensified competition and weak demand.
VW plans to increase the number of charging posts for
electric vehicles in China to 17,000 by 2025, as it planned to
invest 15 billion euros ($16.26 billion) in the country on
electric mobility together with its three joint ventures by
2024, Stefan Mecha, chief executive of the Volkswagen brand in
China, told China's EV 100 forum in Beijing.
"The market is flush with new, highly competitive players
but strong competition simply motivates us to constantly
innovate and improve," Mecha said.
He added that despite softer short term demand in China, the
company is confident that there would be a recovery.
In February, Chinese electrified vehicle maker BYD
outsold the Volkswagen-branded cars to be the best-selling
passenger car brand in the world's largest auto market for the
second month in four.
Mecha also urged China to extend a purchase tax exemption on
new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include both pure electric and
plug-in hybrid cars, beyond this year as part of the policy
support for the sector.
In September, China extended the tax exemption on such
vehicles by a year to the end of 2023.
The government is studying policies to promote auto
consumption and eliminate backward automakers as China's NEV
market faces challenges of weak domestic demand, Xin Guobin,
vice minister at Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology, said at the same forum.
Xin also urged the industry to enhance capabilities in
securing supplies of metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel
as it also faces threats of global trade protectionism.
($1 = 0.9226 euros)
(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Hongwei Li, Brenda Goh; Editing by
William Mallard and Muralikumar Anantharaman)