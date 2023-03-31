VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - A senior Volkswagen AG
China executive reiterated on Saturday the German
automaker's commitment to quickening the pace of electrification
in the world's second largest economy despite issues such as
intensified competition and weak demand.
VW plans to increase the number of charging posts in China
for electric vehicles to 17,000 by 2025, as it planned to invest
15 billion euros ($16.26 billion) in the country on electric
mobility together with its three joint ventures by 2024, Stefan
Mecha, chief executive of the Volkswagen brand in China, told
China's EV 100 forum in Beijing.
"The market is flush with new, highly competitive players
but strong competition simply motivates us to constantly
innovate and improve," Mecha said.
He added that despite softer short term demand in China, the
company is confident that there would be a recovery.
In February, Chinese electrified vehicle maker BYD
outsold the Volkswagen-branded cars to be the best-selling
passenger car brand in the world's largest auto market for the
second month in four.
Mecha also urged China to extend a purchase tax exemption on
new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include both pure electric and
plug-in hybrid cars, beyond this year as part of the policy
support for the sector.
In September, China extended the tax exemption on such
vehicles by a year to the end of 2023.
($1 = 0.9226 euros)
(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Hongwei Li, Brenda Goh; Editing by
William Mallard and Muralikumar Anantharaman)