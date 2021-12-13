Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VW's SEAT adds output curbs in December as chip shortage lingers

12/13/2021 | 10:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble vehicles on the assembly line of the SEAT car factory in Martorell

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT has added new output curbs at its main assembly car plant near Barcelona in December, closing its factory for five days, because of global semiconductor supply bottlenecks, the company said on Monday.

SEAT has decided to advance by one week its production break before the Christmas holidays, which was originally planned to start after Dec. 23 but it will now be after Dec. 16.

"The crisis of global semiconductors supply, that affects all the automobile industry, will force us to idle the Martorell plant on 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23 December," the company said on Monday in a statement.

The production curbs come as demand for the SEAT and CUPRA brands is back at pre-pandemic levels, the statement said.

The company will also close down the next week on Jan. 3, 4 and 7, as Jan. 5 and 6, are holidays, it added.

SEAT has curbed its production several times all along 2021, including a partial idling of the plant, in late August.

The Martorell plant assembled around 500,000 cars in 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

Carmakers around the world have been forced to make sharp production cuts this year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of microchips that takes more time to ease than expected.

Chips have become a critical component in automobiles, powering devices ranging from fuel injection to entertainment systems.

(Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 930 M 15 724 M 15 724 M
Net cash 2021 30 239 M 34 133 M 34 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 118 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 180,34 €
Average target price 245,29 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG18.32%133 279
BYD COMPANY LIMITED42.62%126 610
STELLANTIS N.V.12.48%58 446
FERRARI N.V.13.85%48 059
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-10.68%39 601
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.93%29 623