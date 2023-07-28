"We have remained focused on overcoming supply chain issues and the reward now is being able to keep the production lines rolling," Skoda Chief Executive Klaus Zellmer said.
"As a result, our customers can expect significantly shorter delivery times."
Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter and an economic bellwether, has been hit like all global carmakers by supply problems such as a lack of semiconductor chips in recent years, straining production.
Skoda said its first-half deliveries to customers rose 20% year-on-year to 432,200 vehicles, with growth in western and central Europe driving the increase.
Operating profit reached 911 million euros, on a 34.5% rise in revenue to 13.75 billion euros.
The group is pushing harder into electric vehicles and has seen double-digit growth in demand for its all-electric Enyaq iV model. It plans to unveil the first of six new electric vehicles next year, it said.
