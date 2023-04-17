Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
04:03:16 2023-04-17 am EDT
128.05 EUR   +0.27%
03:36aVW truck holding Traton considers higher forecast - share price rises
DP
03:24aVW sports car subsidiary Porsche AG starts with significant sales growth
DP
03:23aGermany's Volkswagen to Build Electric Vehicle Battery Ecosystem in Indonesia
MT
VW sports car subsidiary Porsche AG starts with significant sales growth

04/17/2023 | 03:24am EDT
STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Sports car maker Porsche AG has started the new year with a significant increase in sales. In the first three months, the Stuttgart-based company delivered 80,767 cars worldwide, 18 percent more than a year earlier, the company announced Monday. In China, the most important market, sales were up 21 percent. "The good start makes us confident for the rest of the year," said sales chief Detlev von Platen. The automaker made gains in all regions, despite what von Platen said was continued limited parts availability.

In Europe (excluding Germany), the company, in which the Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen Group holds a majority stake, delivered around 14 percent more vehicles to customers. In Germany, the increase was 19 percent.

The SUV models continue to be particularly popular with Porsche customers: Porsche sold 30 percent more of the Macan compact SUV and 23 percent more of the Cayenne. Sales of the all-electric Taycan, however, were somewhat weaker, down 3 percent to 9,152 cars./men/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 0.42% 119.15 Delayed Quote.25.49%
PORSCHE AG 0.04% 119 Delayed Quote.25.14%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.00% 53.46 Delayed Quote.4.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.47% 128.26 Delayed Quote.9.69%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:36aVW truck holding Traton considers higher forecast - share price rises
DP
03:24aVW sports car subsidiary Porsche AG starts with significant sales growth
DP
03:23aGermany's Volkswagen to Build Electric Vehicle Battery Ecosystem in Indonesia
MT
04/16Volkswagen to partner with Vale, Ford, Huayou on Indonesia EV battery ecosystem -minist..
RE
04/16Volkswagen to partner with Vale, Ford, Huayou on Indonesia EV battery ecosystem -minist..
RE
04/16Weak prospects for electric cars - manufacturers focus on exports
DP
04/15Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
RE
04/14VW commercial vehicle holding company Traton considers forecast change after strong sta..
DP
04/14Volkswagen : is committed to more sustainable leather sourcing...
PU
04/14Volkswagen : is committed to more sustainable leather sourcing
PU
