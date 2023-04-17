VW sports car subsidiary Porsche AG starts with significant sales growth

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Sports car maker Porsche AG has started the new year with a significant increase in sales. In the first three months, the Stuttgart-based company delivered 80,767 cars worldwide, 18 percent more than a year earlier, the company announced Monday. In China, the most important market, sales were up 21 percent. "The good start makes us confident for the rest of the year," said sales chief Detlev von Platen. The automaker made gains in all regions, despite what von Platen said was continued limited parts availability.

In Europe (excluding Germany), the company, in which the Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen Group holds a majority stake, delivered around 14 percent more vehicles to customers. In Germany, the increase was 19 percent.

The SUV models continue to be particularly popular with Porsche customers: Porsche sold 30 percent more of the Macan compact SUV and 23 percent more of the Cayenne. Sales of the all-electric Taycan, however, were somewhat weaker, down 3 percent to 9,152 cars./men/mis