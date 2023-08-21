EMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Production of the new ID.7 electric sedan will start at Volkswagen's Emden plant on Monday, with Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) also expected to attend the official production launch. With the touring sedan presented in April with a range of up to 700 kilometers, VW is rounding off its electric ID series upwards. The electric car in Passat format is to be launched at the end of the year. Emden is the main plant for the new model, which will also be built in China./fjo/DP/nas