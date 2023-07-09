FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - In the battle for the top spot in the German electric car market, Tesla once again came out on top in the first half of the year, but its lead over top dog VW is shrinking. According to figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority, 36,400 Teslas and 34,400 pure electric vehicles from the VW brand were newly registered from January to June. In the second half of the year, the battle for sales could intensify further and make Stromer significantly cheaper, according to industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhoffer.

Tesla had wrestled the German electric car crown away from VW in the second half of 2022. Now Elon Musk's company defended the top spot. However, the lead shrank from 7400 to 2000 cars. The brands' market shares were 16.5 and 15.6 percent of the total of 220,200 newly registered electric cars in Germany. There is a significant gap behind the two leaders. They are followed by Mercedes with 16,900, Audi with 14,400 and BMW with 12,800 electric cars in the first half of the year and market shares of between 7.7 and 5.8 percent.

The German electric car market is weaker than it seems, Dudenhoffer emphasizes. "The registration figures we are seeing at the moment show yesterday's reality." Current deliveries, he said, are coming primarily from orders on hand. "Incoming orders, on the other hand, are significantly lower than in 2022." The central reason, he said, is the drop in government demand.

Nevertheless, electric car registration numbers are up for the top five brands compared to the first half of 2022. Measured against the second half of 2022, all except Mercedes, which is benefiting from the electric E-Class, are down. Advance effects due to the lower premium at the turn of the year, which caused an extreme final spurt in December and a slump in January, also play a role here.

And some other brands are doing even worse: "Sales of brands with a large number of small cars and lower mid-range cars have fallen sharply in some cases, because the lower premium is particularly noticeable there," explains Dudenhoffer. This is also reflected in the KBA figures: Renault, Opel, Fiat and to a certain extent Hyundai, which still showed strong figures a year ago, have lost ground.

Dudenhoffer also attributes the fact that VW has escaped the slump to the fact that the Wolfsburg company has recently given more discounts. And that could have been just the beginning: "I expect a fierce price war for electric cars in Europe," the industry expert told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "Tesla has produced significantly more vehicles than it has sold in the last 15 months, and in China the manufacturer can no longer throw its cars onto the market with discounts. As a result, the price war is shifting to Europe."

This effect is hitting an already weakening market in this country, he said. "At Tesla, prices could drop another 5 to 10 percent as a result," Dudenhoffer expects. How far the other brands went with it, however, remains to be seen, he said. "For consumers, this may be good news, but for manufacturers it will cause one or two sleepless nights."

It's also fitting that at the end of June, it was announced that VW was temporarily curbing e-car production at its Emden plant, including longer plant vacations and the elimination of a late shift.

At least at the group level, however, VW will foreseeably not have to worry about its top position in the German electric car market. If you count the new registrations of the other group brands - 14,400 at Audi, 7,800 at Skoda, 5,900 at Seat and 2,700 at Porsche - the Wolfsburg-based company had almost twice as many pure electric vehicles as Tesla in the first half of the year and a market share of just under 30 percent. But there is also potential for concern here: because compared to the market share that VW achieves across all drive types, there is a gap of almost 10 percentage points./ruc/DP/nas