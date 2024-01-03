HERNDON (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen subsidiary Audi has again increased its sales in the USA in the fourth quarter. At 60,670 vehicles, 12 percent more were delivered than in the same period of the previous year, the company announced in Herndon on Wednesday. In 2023 as a whole, 228,550 cars were sold, 22 percent more than in the previous year./he/stw
VW subsidiary Audi continues to increase US sales - annual increase of 22 percent
