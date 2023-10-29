WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Seat and Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths wants to continue to hold on to both brands in the future. "It's not an either-or," he said in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur. He dismissed reports that he could abandon the Seat car brand in favor of Cupra. "I'm happy to have both brands."

Griffiths added that this would also apply after a foreseeable end to the internal combustion cars previously built by Seat. "Where Seat goes from there in the long term is of course related to electrification." The Spanish brand, traditionally positioned below Volkswagen in the VW Group, could also take on the role of low-cost entry-level brand for e-cars in the future, said the British native, who has been at the helm of VW's Spanish subsidiary since 2020. "That would be my goal, at least."

So far, VW's Spanish subsidiary has offered electric cars such as the Born compact car exclusively under its Cupra subsidiary brand, which was launched in 2018 and is priced well above Seat. "To date, it is simply not possible to really make money with a small electric car in the classic Seat segment," Griffiths said, explaining his parent brand's reluctance. "For that, we need a different electric platform and also cheaper batteries." And that will take some time, he adds. "But then I would already like to investigate whether a small Seat model as an electric car doesn't also make sense in the group portfolio alongside VW and Skoda."

Until then, he said, Seat will continue to focus on its existing models with combustion engines. "And we will need them for many years to come," Griffiths said. Only when the combustion engines are phased out after 2030 will electric replacements then be needed, he said. "We definitely have until 2035, when we really won't be able to sell any vehicles with emissions. And by 2035, there will be a lot of development going on."/fjo/DP/men