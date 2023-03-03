Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:15:25 2023-03-03 pm EST
140.84 EUR   +9.50%
01:45pVW targets more sales again in 2023 - slight profit increase in 2022
DP
01:30pVolkswagen's Scout to build $2 bln plant in South Carolina
RE
12:36pVolkswagen's Scout says to build $2 billion manufacturing plant in South Carolina
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VW targets more sales again in 2023 - slight profit increase in 2022

03/03/2023 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(updated version)

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen wants to clear its production backlog this year and work off its orders - in the event of better supplies of microchips and raw materials, that should also boost sales again. After deliveries by Europe's largest car group slipped 7 percent to just under 8.3 million vehicles in 2022, mainly due to supplier problems, the Wolfsburg-based company is now targeting 9.5 million units for 2023. At the same time, sales are expected to increase by 10 to 15 percent. The company presented the new outlook Friday after a supervisory board meeting.

"For the current year, we expect the bottlenecks in the supply chain to gradually ease and we will be able to service the high order backlog," VW CFO Arno Antlitz said. At present, the backlog stands at 1.8 million cars. It had built up because - as with other manufacturers - there was a shortage of electronics and some raw materials. This led to long waiting times for many customers and an overall shortage of cars.

Together with general inflation, this also drove up car prices recently - except for the tight used car market. Strong demand, in which VW says higher-value equipment also played a role, made it possible for the Group to earn more again last year despite the Ukraine war, expensive energy and the Covid lockdowns, as well as trade difficulties in China.

Profit after tax improved slightly by almost 3 percent to 15.84 billion euros compared with 2021. If one includes special effects such as the exit from the robot car start-up Argo AI or interest rate developments, operating profit rose to 22.12 billion euros - an increase of a good 15 percent. Before such effects, it climbed from a good 20 billion to 22.5 billion euros. Volkswagen had already presented its first key data on this at the beginning of February.

The company network with brands such as VW Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat had also succeeded in expanding its earnings in the corona-laden previous year. However, due to supply problems, sales of the second-largest car company after Toyota declined, although e-cars managed a 26 percent increase. VW expanded its sales from 250.2 billion euros to 279.2 billion euros, partly due to price gains.

Despite the relatively confident expectations, the current year will not be easy, Antlitz warned. The finance chief spoke of a still "difficult global environment" and "significant challenges in the supply chain." The auto economy in quite a few countries is weakening, and the raw material and energy markets are fluctuating.

The manager also referred to the issue of stricter emissions regulations. In particular, the question of how severely the permissible emissions of nitrogen oxides from internal combustion vehicles should be limited by the planned new Euro 7 standard is the subject of heated debate. The EU states also postponed a vote, initially scheduled for next Tuesday, on whether new cars with internal combustion engines should no longer be allowed to be registered from 2035.

For the time being, VW is gearing up to keep modern diesels and gasoline engines on offer for some time to come, alongside the expansion of its e-fleet. Fossil-fueled models are bearing the brunt of the returns that are flowing into investments. In 2023, according to the latest targets, 7.5 to 8.5 percent should stick as an operating return - that would be 7.50 to 8.50 euros of every 100 euros sold./jap/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 2.32% 114.7 Delayed Quote.18.31%
PORSCHE AG 1.78% 114.6 Delayed Quote.18.46%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.61% 8300 Delayed Quote.13.95%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 10.56% 142.2 Delayed Quote.10.48%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:45pVW targets more sales again in 2023 - slight profit increase in 2022
DP
01:30pVolkswagen's Scout to build $2 bln plant in South Carolina
RE
12:36pVolkswagen's Scout says to build $2 billion manufacturing plant in South Carolina
RE
12:19pGerman Shares Log Positive End to Week on Strong Exports, Private Economy Boost
MT
12:14pVolkswagen's scout brand: to build $2 billion manufacturing pla..
RE
12:02pVolkswagen Results, Private Sector Economy Optimism Drive European Bourses Higher
MT
11:21aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11:12aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10:53aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10:50aStrong outlook and high dividend drive VW to Dax top spot
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 379 M 17 379 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 39 871 M 39 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,95x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 75 389 M 79 946 M 79 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 128,62 €
Average target price 171,68 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.48%79 946
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.81%185 208
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG19.90%83 522
BMW AG19.15%67 355
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.51%55 130
FORD MOTOR COMPANY5.93%50 027