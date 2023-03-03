VW targets more sales again in 2023 - slight profit increase in 2022

(updated version)

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen wants to clear its production backlog this year and work off its orders - in the event of better supplies of microchips and raw materials, that should also boost sales again. After deliveries by Europe's largest car group slipped 7 percent to just under 8.3 million vehicles in 2022, mainly due to supplier problems, the Wolfsburg-based company is now targeting 9.5 million units for 2023. At the same time, sales are expected to increase by 10 to 15 percent. The company presented the new outlook Friday after a supervisory board meeting.

"For the current year, we expect the bottlenecks in the supply chain to gradually ease and we will be able to service the high order backlog," VW CFO Arno Antlitz said. At present, the backlog stands at 1.8 million cars. It had built up because - as with other manufacturers - there was a shortage of electronics and some raw materials. This led to long waiting times for many customers and an overall shortage of cars.

Together with general inflation, this also drove up car prices recently - except for the tight used car market. Strong demand, in which VW says higher-value equipment also played a role, made it possible for the Group to earn more again last year despite the Ukraine war, expensive energy and the Covid lockdowns, as well as trade difficulties in China.

Profit after tax improved slightly by almost 3 percent to 15.84 billion euros compared with 2021. If one includes special effects such as the exit from the robot car start-up Argo AI or interest rate developments, operating profit rose to 22.12 billion euros - an increase of a good 15 percent. Before such effects, it climbed from a good 20 billion to 22.5 billion euros. Volkswagen had already presented its first key data on this at the beginning of February.

The company network with brands such as VW Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat had also succeeded in expanding its earnings in the corona-laden previous year. However, due to supply problems, sales of the second-largest car company after Toyota declined, although e-cars managed a 26 percent increase. VW expanded its sales from 250.2 billion euros to 279.2 billion euros, partly due to price gains.

Despite the relatively confident expectations, the current year will not be easy, Antlitz warned. The finance chief spoke of a still "difficult global environment" and "significant challenges in the supply chain." The auto economy in quite a few countries is weakening, and the raw material and energy markets are fluctuating.

The manager also referred to the issue of stricter emissions regulations. In particular, the question of how severely the permissible emissions of nitrogen oxides from internal combustion vehicles should be limited by the planned new Euro 7 standard is the subject of heated debate. The EU states also postponed a vote, initially scheduled for next Tuesday, on whether new cars with internal combustion engines should no longer be allowed to be registered from 2035.

For the time being, VW is gearing up to keep modern diesels and gasoline engines on offer for some time to come, alongside the expansion of its e-fleet. Fossil-fueled models are bearing the brunt of the returns that are flowing into investments. In 2023, according to the latest targets, 7.5 to 8.5 percent should stick as an operating return - that would be 7.50 to 8.50 euros of every 100 euros sold./jap/DP/he