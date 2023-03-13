VW to build battery cell plant in Canada - European decision still pending

(new: wording simplified at function of VW manager Schmall).

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - The VW Group is building its next plant to produce its own battery cells for e-cars in Canada. Plans call for the internal Powerco division's first such factory outside Europe to be located in St. Thomas in the province of Ontario, the company announced Monday. "This is a big step for Volkswagen. Congratulations to Canada," VW Chief Technology Officer Thomas Schmall said in Salzgitter. There, the company outlined the status of its plans. VW, on the other hand, wants to take its time deciding on the location of its fourth European cell factory after northern Sweden, Salzgitter and Valencia in Spain.

Production in St. Thomas - located about halfway between the Canadian metropolis of Toronto and the U.S. car city of Detroit - is scheduled to start in 2027. Volkswagen recently announced plans to build a plant for its new Scout pickup brand in the U.S. state of South Carolina. "With the decisions for cell production in Canada and for the Scout site, we are accelerating the implementation of our North American strategy," explained Group CEO Oliver Blume.

In Europe, VW is initially planning a total of six factories for its own battery cells for electric vehicles, also to become less dependent on Asian suppliers. Half of these have already been concretely decided. "Our three plants in Europe are now fixed until 2028," Schmall said. However, he said, the lead time for new sites takes years. In addition, he said, some economic conditions are uncertain. "Why should we rush now to decide on the next (plant) in the environment we have at the moment? It doesn't make sense to come to a quick decision there."

From 2025 onward, he said, details on the next European site probably won't be available until 2025 at the earliest. Among others, Eastern European countries, but also other possible candidates in East Frisia or in Saxony are raising hopes of winning the bid.

During a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada, the country had come under discussion for North America, because VW also wants to participate in projects for mining battery raw materials there. Initially, Schmall had reported on Monday that, in preparation for a cell plant, they were "in the process of finalizing the siting decision." By 2030, demand for electrical energy for battery cells in e-cars in North America is estimated at 60 to 100 gigawatt hours, he said.

In Mexico, Europe's largest auto group also has plans. For example, it plans to expand its plants in Puebla and Silao to assemble e-cars and "possibly also components such as electric motors" in the second half of the decade. The U.S. Chattanooga (Tennessee) vehicle plant will soon also produce the ID.4./jap/DP/ngu