POTSDAM/WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The car manufacturer Volkswagen intends to close its Design Center in Potsdam. "The Center's function as a future laboratory for new technologies - such as those relating to electromobility and the associated new customer ecosystem - has been successively integrated into the regular innovation processes of the Volkswagen Group brands," a spokeswoman for Volkswagen Group Services announced on Wednesday. "The operational business of the Volkswagen Group Future Center Europe will therefore be discontinued at the end of 2024."

According to Deutsche Presse-Agentur, around 100 employees will be affected. Volkswagen Group Services did not wish to comment on the upcoming talks with co-determination before they were concluded, the spokeswoman said. All activities in the Volkswagen Group would be put to the test.

The originally planned role of Volkswagen Group Future Center Europe GmbH as a future laboratory for vehicle design and the digital user experience for the company's vehicles has now been incorporated into the series development of the Group's brands.

Trade union protest planned

IG Metall has announced a protest rally for next Monday. The center in Potsdam is the second of its kind in the automotive group after the center in Wolfsburg. Research vehicles as well as visions of the future and prototypes are created there. "We expect the Group to face up to its employees as quickly as possible and start discussing a change of course," the union said.

According to a spokesperson, the Group Works Council supports the colleagues from the Group Future Center in Potsdam. The Center is the responsibility of the Group subsidiary Volkswagen Group Services, where, unlike at the parent company Volkswagen AG, there is no job security. "We expressly welcome the call for a demonstration."

The Design Center was opened in 2005 and later restructured and renamed. After the restructuring, it was regarded as the Group's largest future workshop worldwide. Potsdam's Lord Mayor Mike Schubert (SPD) told the "Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten" (Wednesday/online) that the departure would be "an absolute loss" for Potsdam because the city works together with the VW Group and the Center./vr/fjo/DP/he