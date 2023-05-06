Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:41:43 2023-05-05 am EDT
127.16 EUR   +1.76%
VW to fire top executives at software unit Cariad, source says
RE
Russian carmaker files third lawsuit against Volkswagen
RE
Study: Low model diversity slows down e-mobility in company cars
DP
VW to fire top executives at software unit Cariad, source says

05/06/2023 | 06:57am EDT
The New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Carmaker Volkswagen is set to dismiss all but one of the executive board members at its software division Cariad next week to try to resolve development problems, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The unit - set up under former VW group CEO Herbert Diess -has exceeded its budget and failed to meet goals, contributing to Diess' departure and replacement by Oliver Blume last September.

Cariad's supervisory board is expected to sign off on the dismissals in a meeting next week, the source said on Saturday, adding that only the unit's head of personnel, Rainer Zugehör, might stay on.

A VW spokesperson said the German company was analysing Cariad and its projects.

A number of decisions have been made, but no decisions on personnel, the spokesperson said, adding that Cariad and vehicle software development remained integral to Volkswagen's group strategy.

The problems at Cariad have delayed work on important new vehicle models Porsche e-Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron.

The planned launch of company-wide structural car software, initially designed to enable the fourth of five levels of autonomous driving from 2026, has been postponed by two years.

Business Insider first reported the planned dismissals.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Writing by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Hans Seidenstuecker and Barbara Lewis)

By Jan Schwartz


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E-TRON CO., LTD -2.55% 306 End-of-day quote.109.59%
PORSCHE AG 3.36% 115.45 Delayed Quote.21.85%
PORSCHE AG 2.86% 115.25 Delayed Quote.21.25%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1.84% 50.96 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.76% 127.16 Delayed Quote.9.23%
Financials
Sales 2023 299 B 330 B 330 B
Net income 2023 16 285 M 17 943 M 17 943 M
Net cash 2023 41 275 M 45 477 M 45 477 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,92x
Yield 2023 6,84%
Capitalization 71 370 M 78 636 M 78 636 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 675 805
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 127,16 €
Average target price 163,88 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.23%78 636
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%187 506
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.60%78 599
BMW AG28.98%75 940
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.10%47 969
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.80%46 236
