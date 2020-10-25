Log in
Volkswagen AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

VW to have Audi unit oversee UK brand Bentley - Automobilwoche

10/25/2020 | 11:46am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to make British luxury carmaker Bentley a subsidiary of its Audi division as it seeks economies of scale among its top-end brands, German trade publication Automobilwoche reported.

Bentley, for now overseen by the head of VW's Porsche business, Oliver Blume, will from next year be part of Audi, where VW group Chief Executive Herbert Diess believes it has more potential, Automobilwoche cited company sources as saying.

Synergies could include using Audi technology for a new Bentley SUV, it added.

Volkswagen, which declined to comment on the report, is reviewing the future of its high-performance brands Lamborghini, Bugatti and Ducati motorcycles as part of broader quest for more economies of scale as it shifts to mass producing electric cars.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this month that Volkswagen was working on plans to prepare Lamborghini for a stock market listing.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jan Schwartz)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.62% 1610 Delayed Quote.101.25%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.20% 50.14 Delayed Quote.-24.76%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.06% 139.06 Delayed Quote.-21.10%
Financials
Sales 2020 216 B 256 B 256 B
Net income 2020 4 250 M 5 041 M 5 041 M
Net cash 2020 19 702 M 23 368 M 23 368 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 72 083 M 85 325 M 85 497 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 166,30 €
Last Close Price 139,06 €
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.10%85 325
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.61%186 072
DAIMLER AG-1.96%61 293
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.63%52 707
BMW AG-12.59%48 818
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.75%42 531
