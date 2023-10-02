WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - According to a media report, VW's Spanish subsidiary Seat wants to phase out its Tarraco compact SUV. The reason is the falling demand and the upcoming model change of the VW sister model Tiguan, reports the industry journal "Automobilwoche" (Monday) with reference to group circles.

Unlike the VW sister model, of which the third generation is to start this year, no new model is planned for the Tarraco. Seat has so far had the compact urban off-roader built together with the Tiguan at VW's main plant in Wolfsburg.

When asked, a Seat spokeswoman left open whether and when there could be a successor to the model, which has been built since 2018.

VW brand chief Thomas Schäfer, who is also head of the supervisory board at Seat, had previously announced that the models of the individual group brands should be more distinct from one another in the future and that each brand would no longer have to serve every segment. According to the report, only 12,453 Tarraco models were produced last year, compared with 22,437 the year before. By contrast, VW's sister model, the Tiguan, has been the group's best-selling model for years.

Since the launch of the first Tiguan generation in 2007, more than 7.5 million vehicles have been delivered worldwide, including 458,000 last year, according to group figures. In mid-September, VW unveiled the third generation of the combustion engine model at a works meeting in Wolfsburg. Production in Wolfsburg is scheduled to start in the fall, with sales beginning in early 2024. Unlike the Tarraco, the Tiguan will also be built in China and Mexico./fjo/DP/men