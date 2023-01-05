Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16 2023-01-05 pm EST
127.73 EUR   +1.47%
VW with significant drop in sales on the US car market

01/05/2023 | 03:01pm EST
HERNDON (dpa-AFX) - A stubborn chip shortage and supply chain problems in the auto industry have hurt Volkswagen in the U.S. market in 2022. Sales fell 19.7 percent from a year earlier to 301,069 new cars, VW said Thursday. In the fourth quarter, the company sold 22,303 cars with the VW logo to U.S. customers - down 20.5 percent from the same period last year. One bright spot was the ID.4 electric model, where sales rose 171 percent in the final quarter. However, the e-car is not yet making a particularly large contribution to volume - VW sold only 20,511 units in the year as a whole./hbr/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:01pVW with significant drop in sales on the US car market
DP
01:11pGot game? Automakers show off in-car entertainment options at CES
RE
12:57pMercedes-Benz plans its own charging network for e-cars
DP
12:51pMercedes to launch vehicle-charging network, starting in North America
RE
10:47aIntel's Mobileye sees $17 billion in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030
RE
08:01aTesla, EV rivals absorb costs after China pulls plug on subsidy
RE
07:02aPro-Rail Alliance on the top car meeting: Label fra..
DP
05:50aCES/BMW shows talking car - Sony presents car brand
DP
01/04UK car sales hit 30-year low in 2022, but could grow 15% this year - SMMT
RE
01/04Audi sales dampened in USA despite strong year-end spurt
DP
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
Financials
Sales 2022 279 B 294 B 294 B
Net income 2022 16 702 M 17 581 M 17 581 M
Net cash 2022 38 153 M 40 161 M 40 161 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,79x
Yield 2022 7,24%
Capitalization 73 324 M 77 183 M 77 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 125,88 €
Average target price 182,97 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.13%77 235
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.74%185 752
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG7.26%74 734
BMW AG5.40%59 828
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.12%49 284
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.43%48 286