VW with significant drop in sales on the US car market

HERNDON (dpa-AFX) - A stubborn chip shortage and supply chain problems in the auto industry have hurt Volkswagen in the U.S. market in 2022. Sales fell 19.7 percent from a year earlier to 301,069 new cars, VW said Thursday. In the fourth quarter, the company sold 22,303 cars with the VW logo to U.S. customers - down 20.5 percent from the same period last year. One bright spot was the ID.4 electric model, where sales rose 171 percent in the final quarter. However, the e-car is not yet making a particularly large contribution to volume - VW sold only 20,511 units in the year as a whole./hbr/DP/he