ELLWANGEN (dpa-AFX) - The severely ailing battery group Varta wants to force existing shareholders out of the company in its fight for survival. In addition, creditors are to waive a large part of their money and claims - resistance to the company's plans is already forming among them. On Sunday evening in Ellwangen, Varta announced that it would be filing a restructuring plan with the Stuttgart district court in accordance with the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG) at short notice. This is intended to avert a possible insolvency of Varta in the long term. The share lost up to around 80 percent of its value on Monday.

"The latest developments once again significantly worsen the situation for shareholders," commented analyst Michael Punzet from DZ Bank. "The intended financial restructuring of Varta AG is clearly at the expense of existing shareholders and creditors." The expert lowered the fair value of the shares from 8 euros to 0 euros.

Varta has been in dire straits for some time. The once booming business with rechargeable lithium-ion button cells for, among other things, wireless headphones, which were booming at the time, suffered severe setbacks due to cautious consumers and competition from Asia. The business with wallboxes for storing electricity for charging electric cars, among other things, also failed to gain momentum. The share price has been on a downward trend for some time.

Varta was floated on the stock exchange for 17.50 euros in 2017 and was in demand for a long time. At the beginning of 2021, the share price rose to 181.30 euros. Since then, however, it has been falling. On Monday, the shares last cost just 3.65 euros. The company's market value was therefore still around 155 million euros. Just over half of the shares are owned by Montana Tech Components, which in turn is owned by Michael Tojner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

While Sunday's announcement emphasized the safeguarding of jobs and the protection of creditors' interests, it contained bitter news for existing shareholders: both restructuring proposals submitted to the company provide for a simplified reduction of the company's share capital to zero euros combined with a subsequent capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights and the issue of new shares.

As Varta estimates that the existing shareholders are unlikely to approve the loss of their entire share package without compensation and the complete squeeze-out of the company with the required majority of 75 percent of the existing share capital, the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG) is to be applied.

This stipulates that individual shareholders or creditors no longer have any rights so as not to jeopardize the continued existence of an operationally viable company. A haircut is also to be carried out, which the creditors would only agree to if equity is reduced to zero, according to the announcement.

Varta has a financial requirement in the high double-digit million euro range. The participation of financial creditors and investors is also planned to cover this. To this end, negotiations are currently underway with the previous majority shareholder Michael Tojner, who is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and the sports car manufacturer Porsche AG, which belongs to the Volkswagen Group. The latter had only announced at the beginning of the month that it wanted to buy Varta's electric car battery business.

According to information from financial circles, major creditors are skeptical about the plan outlined today, as they would be excluded from the planned capital increase. The option of providing fresh money after the capital reduction and thus retaining a stake in the company would be reserved for the existing majority shareholder and Porsche. This would be contrary to fair and equal treatment.

In the opinion of major creditors, however, this is a prerequisite for the StaRUG proceedings to have any chance of success. According to Kreise's information, the proposals made by the major creditors, which have been available for some time, have not yet been sufficiently acknowledged. This is despite the fact that Varta CEO Michael Ostermann asserted in an interview with the Reuters news agency on Sunday that he wanted to examine both proposals for the benefit of Varta.

The liabilities owed by Varta to large institutional lenders such as banks and hedge funds reportedly involve a syndicated loan and promissory bills totaling almost half a billion euros. Creditor representatives are therefore hoping to be more closely involved in the planned rescue measures./he/zb/mne/mis