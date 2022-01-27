Volkswagen : A conversation with author Mirna Funk about remembrance culture and the future ...

In Germany, remembering is always somehow hard and difficult, and that's why you don't reach many people. Who does that voluntarily? I think you can reflect on the culture of remembrance and at the same time integrate it into life and into something positive. Just look at how the Jews live remembrance, what the remembrance culture specialists of the last 5,000 years have come up with. We celebrated this to some extent last year: 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany. The focus was very much on the present, and that's right. I think it would be important to combine certain commemorative events with Jewish culture. Or to celebrate high public holidays together. People still know far too little about Judaism. Everyone has seen the Jew as a victim of the Holocaust. But the Jew sitting at the table and laughing, that doesn't happen at all. In American society, we are further along, it is totally normal for some family to celebrate Hanukkah in Hollywood films. But Jewish culture has been largely eliminated from the German consciousness, from the German public.