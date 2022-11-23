Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17 2022-11-23 am EST
138.69 EUR   -0.77%
Volkswagen Agrees on Pay Deal With IG Metall Union to Ease Inflation

11/23/2022 | 02:53am EST
By Ed Frankl


Volkswagen AG on Wednesday agreed to a new pay deal with Germany's largest labor union to alleviate soaring inflation in the country, including a bonus of 3,000 euros ($3,092).

The car maker agreed to a collective bargaining agreement with Germany's IG Metall union covering 125,000 employees, which will increase pay in two stages, by 5.2% in June 2023 and 3.3% in May 2024.

The agreement also includes an inflation-adjusted, tax-free bonus of EUR2,000 in the first quarter of 2023, and EUR1,000 in early 2024, the company said.

"The collective bargaining agreement mustn't hide the fact that we must continue to keep our costs strictly under control," Arne Meiswinkel, Volkswagen Passenger Cars' board member for human resources, said.

Germany's consumer-price index rose 10.4% in October, according to Germany's statistics office.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 0252ET

Financials
Sales 2022 278 B 286 B 286 B
Net income 2022 16 858 M 17 322 M 17 322 M
Net cash 2022 39 827 M 40 924 M 40 924 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,21x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 82 894 M 85 177 M 85 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 139,76 €
Average target price 188,44 €
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.25%85 177
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.87%192 542
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.03%67 862
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.59%56 146
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-32.84%56 086
BMW AG-4.96%55 286