Volkswagen : Backs Operating Profit Target for 2020

By Kim Richters



Volkswagen AG confirmed its full-year target for operating profit at its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The German car maker expects operating profit to be severely below last year's figure but still positive.

For September, the company expects deliveries and order intake to beat the same month a year earlier.

The upward trend should continue for the rest of the year and business continues to recover during the second half so far, Volkswagen said.

Deliveries world-wide in the first eight months of the year declined 21.5% to 5.6 million vehicles, with deliveries in China falling 11.5% and in Western Europe 30.9% in the same period.

"All medium and long-term forecasts are subject to considerable uncertainty and depend on the further course of the pandemic," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a press statement prepared for the meeting.

