VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Backs Operating Profit Target for 2020

09/30/2020 | 04:23am EDT

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG confirmed its full-year target for operating profit at its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The German car maker expects operating profit to be severely below last year's figure but still positive.

For September, the company expects deliveries and order intake to beat the same month a year earlier.

The upward trend should continue for the rest of the year and business continues to recover during the second half so far, Volkswagen said.

Deliveries world-wide in the first eight months of the year declined 21.5% to 5.6 million vehicles, with deliveries in China falling 11.5% and in Western Europe 30.9% in the same period.

"All medium and long-term forecasts are subject to considerable uncertainty and depend on the further course of the pandemic," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a press statement prepared for the meeting.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 253 B 253 B
Net income 2020 3 898 M 4 573 M 4 573 M
Net cash 2020 18 380 M 21 559 M 21 559 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 72 961 M 85 655 M 85 583 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 161,04 €
Last Close Price 138,74 €
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.28%85 655
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.79%190 074
DAIMLER AG-7.45%57 201
BMW AG-15.23%46 426
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-21.48%42 131
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-20.20%40 343
