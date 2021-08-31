Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Lange as Member of the Board for Human Resources reporting to Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark. She replaces Dr. Astrid Fontaine who leaves Bentley ...

08/31/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dr. Karen Lange

Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Lange as Member of the Board for Human Resources reporting to Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark. She replaces Dr. Astrid Fontaine who leaves Bentley after more than three years to join Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as Member of the Board for Human Resources on 1 September.

After teaching at the University of Hanover and a stay at the Institute of Industrial Relations at the University of Berkley (California, USA), Dr. Lange joined the Volkswagen Group in 2002. After holding various management positions in the Volkswagen Group Human Resources department, including Head of Global Assignments from 2013, she was appointed Head of Human Resources at the Volkswagen joint venture Northvolt Zwei GmbH & Co. KG in Salzgitter in 2020.

Read further

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
09:32aVOLKSWAGEN : Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Lange as ..
PU
08/30VOLKSWAGEN : is intensifying its e-offensive in China as part of its ACCELERATE ..
PU
08/30Scania stops European truck production this week over chip shortage
RE
08/30VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche meets the needs in Asia and is expanding its global enginee..
PU
08/30VOLKSWAGEN : At the “Future Mobility Days”, Volkswagen Group Innovat..
PU
08/30VOLKSWAGEN : Ramps Up Electrification Plans with EV Launch in China
MT
08/29VOLKSWAGEN STEPS UP GLOBAL ELECTRIFI : ID.3 celebrates debut in China
PU
08/27Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants
RE
08/27&SCARON;KODA AUTO IS EXPANDING ITS R : Car Access enables online orders to be de..
PU
08/27VOLKSWAGEN : Audi is creating an ecosystem for electric and autonomous driving. ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 252 B 298 B 298 B
Net income 2021 14 839 M 17 560 M 17 560 M
Net cash 2021 34 502 M 40 830 M 40 830 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Yield 2021 3,57%
Capitalization 125 B 148 B 148 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 201,00 €
Average target price 279,14 €
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.87%147 878
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.82%241 684
DAIMLER AG23.90%90 395
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED34.59%75 693
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.08%71 381
BMW AG9.44%60 831