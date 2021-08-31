Volkswagen : Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Lange as Member of the Board for Human Resources reporting to Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark. She replaces Dr. Astrid Fontaine who leaves Bentley ...

Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Lange as Member of the Board for Human Resources reporting to Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark. She replaces Dr. Astrid Fontaine who leaves Bentley after more than three years to join Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as Member of the Board for Human Resources on 1 September.

After teaching at the University of Hanover and a stay at the Institute of Industrial Relations at the University of Berkley (California, USA), Dr. Lange joined the Volkswagen Group in 2002. After holding various management positions in the Volkswagen Group Human Resources department, including Head of Global Assignments from 2013, she was appointed Head of Human Resources at the Volkswagen joint venture Northvolt Zwei GmbH & Co. KG in Salzgitter in 2020.