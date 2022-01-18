Volkswagen, Bosch team up to equip battery cell gigafactories

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and Bosch
have signed a deal to set up a joint venture by the end of this
year to equip battery cell factories and help make Europe
self-sufficient in battery production, Volkswagen said on
Tuesday.
The venture would deliver battery production systems as well
as assisting battery cell manufacturers in scaling up and
maintaining their production sites, Volkswagen said in a
statement.
"Europe has a one-time chance to become the global
powerhouse for batteries in coming years," Volkswagen board
member Thomas Schmall, who is responsible for VW's battery
plans, said.
"We are working to build a complete, localised, European
supply chain for 'made in Europe' e-mobility."
Volkswagen plans on building a total of six so-called
gigafactories, producing the cells which make up battery packs
in Europe by the end of the decade, a key step in its bid to
outdo Tesla and become the world's top seller of
electric vehicles.
The first two plants, one in Sweden and one in Germany, are
set to begin production in 2023 and 2025. Locations and start
dates for the remaining four have not yet be disclosed, though
possible locations include Spain and eastern Europe.
Still, the Bosch-Volkswagen joint venture would serve
battery cell plants across Europe, the statement said, which are
multiplying in number amid pressure from the European Union to
become less dependent on Asia for battery supply.
German newspaper Handelsblatt reported in December https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/volkswagen-bosch-cooperate-automotive-software-handelsblatt-2021-12-11
that the two companies were also nearing an agreement to
cooperate on automotive software, with Volkswagen planning to
invest a triple-digit million euro amount. The companies
declined to comment.
